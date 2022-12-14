With an impending snow storm heading for Northcentral Pennsylvania, it's time to check out the possible snow accumulations for our region.

Now is when the "GFS snow model" can come into play.

The Global Forecast System (GFS) is National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) main weather model. It is used by a variety of other private sector groups to provide weather information.

The model runs every six hours and provides weather predictions for 10 days (240 hours) out from the start time, in three-hour time increments.

Here's a look at the next two days using the model.

Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 7:00 a.m.

Accumulation begins in parts of Centre, Clinton, and Potter counties.

Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m.

Highs of nine inches in Centre County and seven inches in Lycoming County.

Friday morning, Dec. 16, 7:00 a.m.

Accumulation totals will begin to max out by Friday morning. Parts of Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, and Union counties are projected to accumulate over a foot of snow.

Check out the GFS snow model for yourself by clicking here.

