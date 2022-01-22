untitled
Abusive relationships are linked to financial abuse, the withholding or controlling of financial means within a relationship. The Pennsylvania Commission for Women is hosting a Financial Security for Crime Survivors webinar to promote discussion around this topic. 

Financial abuse occurs in 98 percent of abusive relationships and is the number one reason victims stay in or return to abusive relationships, according to the PA Department of Banking.

It is important for survivors, advocates, and policy makers to understand the complexities of financial abuse and how it impacts Pennsylvanians. 

Join the webinar to learn about:

• The impact of financial abuse on survivors

• Financial security for survivors and families

• Access to victims’ compensation

• The importance of pay equity

• Resources available to help survivors recover from financial abuse.

Have questions? We have answers! Submit questions in advance to women@pa.gov.


