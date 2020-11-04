Lycoming County, Pa. – Lycoming County voters were met in a few precincts with an unusual sight: an armed constable.

Constables are not new to polling places. Pennsylvania state law requires the constable of each borough, township, or ward--or their appointed deputy--be present at the polling place in each district during voting and while votes are counted "for the purpose of preserving the peace."

Not all districts have constables, however. In fact, in many of the precincts throughout Lycoming County there is no elected or appointed constable. "Only about 10 precincts have constables," said Chad Riley, former constable for Cogan House Twp. Riley served in the position for a number of years.

What is not typical, according to Riley and other constables at the polls, is for these "peacekeepers" to be at the polls armed and in full uniform. "At the polls, I did not carry a firearm," he said.

At approximately 7 a.m. Nov. 3, a voter at the West End Christian Community Center in Newberry was greeted at the entrance by an armed constable who was not wearing a mask and reportedly telling voters they did not need to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

A photo taken of the constable at the polling place shows that he was unmasked, wearing a bullet proof vest, and was armed with four visible guns.

Additionally, an armed constable was stationed outside a polling place in Loyalsock Township who was not wearing a mask and standing alongside voters as they lined up to cast their votes.

The constable in Loyalsock township was friendly and helped things go smoothly at the polling place. Voter MaryLou Byerly said the Loyalsock constable "was chatting with folks" and that her "only concern was that he didn’t wear a mask."

Riley explained that a constable's primary duty at a polling place is to be an election peacekeeper. Constables are the only law enforcement allowed at a polling place, but they are supposed to remain politically independent during their post.

Constables are essentially independent contractors, elected within their precinct to serve a six-year term. They can also be appointed to the post. "If no one runs, you can petition the President Judge and present 10 signatures, at which point the President Judge can appoint a constable," said Riley.

In the majority of Pa. counties, constables answer to the magistrates, according to Riley. In Lycoming County, he said constables answer directly to the Sheriff, and above that post, the President Judge. "The Sheriff had to approve the uniform I wore and the car I drove," Riley said. He also assigned the work.

In addition to protecting peace at the polls, constables may serve the judicial process, serving writs, arrest warrants, levies, and collecting fines.

Constable certification involves 80 hours of basic training and 40 hours of firearm training. The state police conduct a general background check in order for a constable to carry a firearm; however, no psychological evaluation is necessary, according to Riley.

Why aren't there more constables?

Riley believes it's because there's no guarantee that you'll get the work to support the time and effort put into acquiring the certification. "It's a big commitment," he said. In addition to the hours of training, constables have to buy their own gear and equipment. As independent contractors, they are not eligible for benefits."

On Tuesday, a constable at the First Southern Baptist polling station in Loyalsock Township was an unarmed, older woman who wore a mask. She stood at the church's entrance and opened the door to let voters in and out, ensuring the number of people inside of the building did not exceed CDC guidelines.

Armed constables at polling places is not typical for elections, she noted, and said she has "never been issued so much as a squirt gun." The constable joked that a gold 'constable' badge would be nice.

The constable also remarked positively on her experience working the polls during yesterday's election.

"I have been blown away today by how kind people have been [this election]," she said. "There was a long line earlier today, and people were so kind they let a pregnant woman and people in wheelchairs go ahead. In all my years, this is the nicest I've seen people act on election day."

While armed, unmasked constables this election may be a result of the political divisiveness in the months leading up to the election, it's important to remember kindness is still out there.