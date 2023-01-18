Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture.

While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose.

The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to produce wholesome food for their community in a sustainable way," according to the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE).

The sculpture was constructed over several weeks by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using butter donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

The deconstruction and recycling of the 1,000 pounds of butter showcased how dairy farmers make a positive impact on the planet.

ADANE, in conjunction with Reinford Farms and the Friendship Community 4-H Club of Dauphin County, dismantled the 1,000-pound sculpture Sunday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

Dairy farmer Brett Reinford then transported the 1,000 pounds of butter to his dairy farm in Mifflintown, Pa.

Among the 1,350 acres of land and 800 cows at Reinford Farms are two methane digesters. The butter, along with thousands of pounds of food waste from nearby retailers, is broken down in the digester to create renewable energy, according to ADANE.

In the course of one year, the Reinfords said they divert about 35,000 tons of food waste from landfills and turn it into a resource, while also reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

"It's the perfect example of a sustainable and cyclical operation," said Brett Reinford. "Our digesters provide an ideal solution for our farm and retailers to turn waste into energy."

