Williamsport, Pa. — Tuesday night's Democratic Committee candidate forum was a night of "intelligent conversation about solutions," said outgoing Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito.

Democratic voters packed the Park Home in Williamsport to hear the ideas and viewpoints of the four candidates running for Lycoming County Commissioner in the upcoming May primaries.

All three commissioner seats are up for election. At least one must be filled by a Democrat. In a largely red county, Republicans have held the majority for at least 30 years, if not longer. (Record keeping going back does not indicate party.) Mirabito, who was first elected commissioner in 2016, is not seeking reelection.

Candidates Victoria "Vickie" Marks of Montoursville, Mark Mussina of Montoursville, Denitra Moffett of Loyalsock, and Sean Simcox of Jersey Shore answered questions delivered by moderator Dr. Craig Miller, faculty member at Penn College, who teaches history and political science.

The topics centered largely around managing the $100 million annual budget for the county, addressing the opioid and mental health crises, improving the county's public safety, establishing more affordable housing, improving infrastructure, and continuing to foster economic development.

All four candidates are making their first run at county commissioner.

The candidates

Mussina, a business owner, realtor, and property manager, said he is attracted to the bipartisanship nature of the commissioner position. Born and raised in Lycoming County, Mussina, a father of three, holds a mathematics degree from Susquehanna University. He feels the county needs a "stronger, more focused commitment on mental health, veterans services, and early childhood care and education."

Moffett, the youngest of the candidates at 32 years old, is current president of the Lycoming Women Democrats and an Army veteran who served as a logistics specialist. A native of Mississippi, Moffett relocated to the area about two years ago with her two young sons and husband, who is still active duty with the U.S. Army. Moffett said she aims to give a voice to minorities who feel underrepresented, including working families and senior citizens.

Simcox said, if elected, he'll focus on "good governance, not only fiscal responsibility, but as a commitment to all segments of our society." A 14-year member of the Jersey Shore borough council and former chairman of the board for the Jersey Shore Hospital, he holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California at Riverside. He raised his family in the borough of Jersey Shore.

Marks has lived in Lycoming County for 25 years, and was raised in a military family that settled in Washington D.C. A former Air Traffic Control Specialist, Marks said "people are [her] priority, from babies to our most vulnerable mature citizens." She credits her commitment to public service and volunteerism for her ability to seek common ground and find solutions for people from all walks of life.

The issues

Addressing issues of population, infrastructure, housing, mental health, and wasteful spending were topics of importance to the candidates.

In Lycoming County, commissioners have a $100 million budget from which they can allocate funds for education, infrastructure improvements, public safety, community support services, and more. Each candidate leaned on former experiences as examples of budgeting and financial management.

Simcox, who has worked in the financial services industry since 2005 and is currently employed at First Commonwealth Bank in Jersey Shore, said his background in banking has provided him experience with budgeting. As a former logistics specialist, Moffett said she worked within the constraints of a $20 million budget. According to Mussina, working with numbers comes naturally, but the more important skill is the ability to manage relationships and communication with fellow commissioners to work toward a balanced budget. Marks credited her organizational skills as a major strength toward budget management.

Miller asked the candidates, "What is more important, solving problems with the Williamsport Municipal Airport, or growing and retaining industry?"

General consensus among the candidates was that one goes hand-in-hand with the other, and that growing industry without an airport is challenging. Simcox felt that business growth might be the catalyst that brings industry to the area.

Other elements important to attracting both small business and larger industry to the area include recognizing and promoting the positives here and improving upon them. "As a realtor, my clients want to know about schools, housing, whether or not the community is thriving," Mussina said. Highlighting the quality of life in the region is essential to people who consider moving here, and who ultimately stay.

When it comes to challenges of opioid addiction and mental health, Moffett noted the Pa. Attorney General's $450 million settlement and advocated using those funds to better connect addicts with mental health resources, and to help reintroduce people who have suffered with addiction problems into the community with the proper support for better success.

Lack of mental health resources continues to be a problem, Marks agreed, noting her son's personal struggle with bipolar disorder, and how difficult it was to find proper treatment for him. She compared the availability to find a provider in State College, where her son attended Penn State at the time, to the alarming lack of providers here in Lycoming County.

If you missed the forum and would like to watch, a recording of the livestream is available here.

The evening maintained a somewhat informal feel as candidates fielded questions on their platforms for the first time. "Whatever the voters choose, the Democratic party will be in good hands," Marks said to the audience near the close of the evening, indicating her confidence in all four candidates.

"There was intelligent analysis and conversation about solutions," Mirabito said. "There was not a lot of political rhetoric or efforts to get away from the issues. It's a good sign. We don't want elected officials to have all the answers," he said. Asking questions and listening is more important than believing you know the answers.

Republican forum

A public forum for Republican candidates is planned for Monday, May 8, from 6-9 p.m. at the Savoy Plaza in Montoursville. Republican incumbent Commissioner Scott Metzger is running against fellow Republicans Adam Welteroth of Williamsport, Mark Sortman of Loyalsock, and Evan Painton of Williamsport. Commissioner Tony Mussare, who was first elected in 2012, is not seeking reelection.

Election day is May 16. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is May 9. "Remember that voters who apply for a mail ballot in person at their county board of elections office can complete their ballot and return it all in one visit," said Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt.

To date, more than 683,000 Pennsylvanians have applied for a mail ballot and more than 63,000 Pennsylvanians have applied for an absentee ballot to vote in the primary.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.