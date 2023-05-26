Williamsport, Pa. — A number of lawmakers converged at Penn College recently to listen to local organizations discuss concerns relating to rural areas.

Topics brought up during the hearing included population decline, broadband internet access, worker shortages, public transportation, child care, and housing.

"Almost a third of Pennsylvania's population live in areas officially designated as rural, and though picturesque and charming, rural Pennsylvania faces challenges specific to its population and location," said Dan Laughlin while introducing the topic.

The committee, chaired by Sen. Laughlin, heard testimonies from the Department of Labor and Industry and representatives from businesses, local chambers of commerce, and local economic and workforce development organizations.

“The future of work and the workforce across rural Pennsylvania is facing dramatic change,” said Senator Gene Yaw. “As lawmakers, we need to think outside the box to address some of these challenges.”

Acting Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy Walker pointed out that all Pennsylvania communities are seeing labor markets with low unemployment rates and record-high jobs, but many critical industries are experiencing worker shortages. Specific industries mentioned included healthcare, education, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction.

Rural Pennsylvania has its own specific challenges not found elsewhere in the Commonwealth such as a lack of reliable transportation options and poor access to internet service.

"Specific to rural communities, we are seeing transportation issues among the most often discussed," said Walker. "So in the urban areas, obviously there are trains and subways and street cars and Uber and Lyft drivers 24 hours a day. But in rural communities, we're not seeing that. There are homes that have more workers than reliable transportation. We need to address those issues."

Walker also endorsed registered apprenticeship programs as viable alternatives to incurring student debt while pursuing a degree.

Kyle Kopko, Executive Director for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, testified that between 2010 and 2020, rural Pennsylvania lost nearly 85,000 residents. The Center presented data showing that rural areas are experiencing more deaths than births and a labor force decline. The data also showed that two-thirds of rural counties throughout the United States are experiencing population declines, so this is not exclusively a Pennsylvanian issue.

"Rural Pennsylvania's population has essentially stagnated in recent decades," Kopko said. "It's been hovering at 3.4 million people for several decades while our urban communities have increased in population steadily over the last few years. Between the 2010 and 2020 census, our rural communities lost approximately 85,000 people."

Kopko specified that the problem of the death rate outpacing the birth rate existed well before the emergence of COVID-19. His data suggests that the decline became consistent starting around 2008. Likewise, he stated that Pennsylvania's rural workforce has been consistently declining since 2012.

“Growing Pennsylvania will only occur when businesses, educators, economic developers, and stakeholders work together and focus on incremental improvements,” Shannon Munro, Vice President of Workforce Development at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, said. “Employers grow our economy. We must respond to their needs, which Penn College does by providing a pipeline of graduates in degrees that align with employer needs and offering lifelong training opportunities for incumbent workers.”

While meeting the needs of employers is necessary, Secretary Walker added that employers also have a responsibility to meet the needs of their employees by providing sufficient wages and benefits.

Walker addressed this issue in regards to the shortage of nurses in the region, saying, "Candidly, part of it is a pay issue, right? These are some of the most important jobs in our society, and they are the least valued when it comes to wages and benefits." She continued, explaining that she used to work with nurses prior to taking on government jobs. "I can tell you from that experience, employees that were well paid and were provided the benefits that were relevant to them and their families tended to stay in those jobs."

Munro, along with Dr. Michael Reed, President of the Pennsylvania College of Technology, testified further on the College’s unique position to help address rural workforce challenges through their academic programs.

The committee followed the May 17 hearing with a tour of the Pennsylvania College of Technology campus, hosted by Dr. Reed and Patrick Marty, Chief Government and International Relations Officer.

