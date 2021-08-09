The 2022 race to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey no doubt will be even more interesting.

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Allegheny) has announced he also will be running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. senate seat being vacated by Toomey.

Lamb joins fellow Allegheny County resident Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is the likely frontrunner for the Democratic nod.

Lamb, who was a prosecutor by profession and a Marine, won a critical 2018 special election which began to show Republicans trouble was afoot amidst the mid-term of former president Donald Trump.

Lamb represents one of the toughest congressional districts for Democrats to hold.

Lamb began taking the necessary steps toward an official run a few months ago at a a fundraiser with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) for a Scranton-area state senate candidate.

Pennsylvania’s senate race will be contentious, with Fetterman, the favorite amongst many Democratic party regulars; Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta; and Montgomery County commissioner Valerie Arkoosh, a former physician.

Fetterman has raised $1.9 million, with Kenyatta at $217,000. As of March 31, Lamb had $1 million on hand.

Some Democrats are concerned about Lamb’s possible entry in to the race as it means a potential loss for Democrats moving in to the mid-term of President Joe Biden.