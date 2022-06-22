Williamsport, Pa. — West Pharmaceuticals held a groundbreaking ceremony for their facility expansion project on Wednesday that is expected to bring 200-plus jobs to the area.

Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport/Lycoming chamber of commerce, said that hiring for staff has already started, and according to his calculations, the starting wages work out to $44,000 a year.

The expansion project is for a three-story, 37,000-square-foot facility that will house the components to mix the compound rubber that is used at the Jersey Shore facility to create stoppers, seal, and vials for medications.

Currently, the rubbers are mixed in Florida and North Carolina at West facilities in those states. This move would cut the transportation distance down to just 13.5 miles.

The official start of construction will be sometime in the next week, with plans for construction to be completed in October 2023. The facility is then expected to begin operations in November 2023.

The construction is partially funded through a grant from the governor's office for $687,000. State Sen. Gene Yaw also announced that he had secured an additional $500,000 state investment.

Yaw, a member of the state senate's environmental resources and energy committee in attendance for the event, said that he sees working on the environment as a path that can only be achieved through economic development.

"if you don't have a job, you don't give a damn about the environment," Yaw said.

Yaw said West is fulfilling the economic part by investing $34 million in the facility.

West pharmaceuticals was founded in Pennsylvania in 1923 and the company has owned the Williamsport plant since 1982.

