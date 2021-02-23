Williamsport, Pa. – After 14 years of providing care and service to the Williamsport community, West House Personal Care Home announced it will be closing.

The announcement came on Feb. 19, after the Board of Directors unanimously voted to dissolve West House Personal Care.

An 18 bed personal care home, West House opened its doors in 2007 with the primary mission to provide housing for individuals living with HIV/AIDS. When this population’s need for housing never fully materialized, West House expanded its mission to provide shelter, meals, supervision and assistance and personal care tasks for adult residents of all ages, regardless of ability to pay.

Andrew Kilpatrick, President of the Board of Directors, has been a volunteer at West House since its inception. “This was a tough and even emotional decision given our dedication to serving our residents,”he said. “The short and long term financial sustainability of West House has been a concern for several years. Running a small, non-profit that opens its doors even to those who cannot pay is very challenging. The global pandemic, unfortunately, took its toll and expedited this decision.”

Linda Weaver, 72, who moved to West House eight years ago from another local personal care home said, “I am sincerely going to miss the residents, staff, and volunteers at West House. They are all like family to me.”

“We are working diligently to collaborate with residents, loved ones, and case workers to make alternative living arrangements that meet the needs of all of those who we serve,” said Mike Kane, West House Administrator. “The individual needs of each resident are being taken into consideration as we make this transition,” Kane said.