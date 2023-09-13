Wendy’s has released a new Pumpkin Spice Frosty just in time for fall.

The Frosty has a base of the classic Vanilla Frosty with an added flavor of pumpkin and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

“It’s like eating pumpkin pie a la mode in a single bite,” Wendy’s stated on their website. “Sure, it feels like everywhere you turn, there’s a Pumpkin Spice drink. But you can only find a Pumpkin Spice Frosty exclusively at Wendy’s.”

This new one-of-a-kind pumpkin treat will be sold along with Classic Chocolate Frosty on the menu for the season ahead. The Vanilla Frosty will be temporarily unavailable, according to Wendy’s website.

There will also be a Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew available during the fall season. The drink will use the same syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty combined with vanilla Frosty creamer.

Wendy's new Pumpkin Spice Frosty is available now for a limited time in all four sizes.

