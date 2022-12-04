Williamsport, Pa. — A local man was taken into custody as officers spotted him leaving the home where an assault allegedly took place.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Kevin Carlton Thomas admitted he grabbed a woman during an argument. Carlton was seen leaving a home near the 500 block of Pine Street when officers responded.

Thomas had allegedly been arguing with the accuser throughout the day on Nov. 27 before it turned physical. Thomas grabbed the woman, causing injuries under her left arm.

Officers said they could see three welts under the victim’s arm during the interview. Thomas had “light superficial” scratches on his hand, police said.

The 25-year-old Thomas posted $10,000 monetary bail after being charged with simple assault and harassment. He will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Dec. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

