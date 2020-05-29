A 37-year-old Wellsboro man allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old victim in Lycoming County, state police at Montoursville reported.

Trooper Brian Siebert said Robert E. Passmore Jr. "engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old juvenile victim," between June and August of 2019 on Pleasant Stream Road in the area of Marsh Hill Road, McIntyre Township.

Lycoming County Children and Youth Services notified police of the alleged incident on Feb. 4.

Siebert said he interviewed the victim, who said the alleged sexual assault happened in Passmore's red car after it ran out of gas.

A second juvenile reportedly was a passenger in Passmore's car and witnessed the alleged incident, Siebert said.

"[The witness] related they thought she was asleep, but she was awake and could hear everything they were doing," Siebert wrote.

Passmore allegedly "smoked marijuana and snorted pills" with the juveniles, Siebert wrote.

Passmore reportedly left his car on property belonging to family of one of the juveniles, according to the affidavit.

Police verified the red 2007 Pontiac sedan was registered to Passmore.

Passmore was charged with one first degree felony count of statutory sexual assault, one first degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors, and one second degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

Criminal charges against Passmore were filed in the courthouse of Lycoming Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon on May 22.

Passmore was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on May 26, unable to post $300,000 monetary bail set by Solomon.

