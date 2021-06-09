Wellsboro, Pa. -- Last week's Wellsboro Growers Market was canceled due to stormy weather, and it is possible that this week's may follow suit. If the weather does cooperate, the market will be held this Thursday, June 10 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church, 130 Main Street.

"If a thunderstorm or multiple thunderstorms are predicted for a Thursday afternoon, the market will probably be cancelled," said Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows. "It just wouldn't be safe for us or our customers to be outdoors in that circumstance."

Anyone planning to attend the market this Thursday can check the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page or contact organizer Thomas Putnam by calling him at (570) 439-2000 to make sure it is being held.

"The decision to cancel the June 3 market was made Wednesday, June 2 but a decision in future might not be made until the day of the market," said Putnam. "It just depends on the weather and what the vendors decide to do."

At this Thursday's market, McLelland will be bringing a new item she call's Tea for Two. She will also have her usual goodies from lemon, orange and lime curd, to scones, carrot cake, Eccles cakes, caramel shortbread bars, pecan sandies, assorted cookies and pastries, Seville orange marmalade, raspberry mango jam, triple berry jam and other British delights.

Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303, "the pound cake lady" will be offering classic butter, coconut, blueberry-cranberry, lemon blueberry, jalapeño chocolate, serious chocolate and lemon glazed pound cakes as well as her super sized classic butter pound cake.

Others will be at the market, too, weather permitting.

For updates on who and what will be at the market, visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page. To become a vendor in the market, contact Putnam for more information at (570) 439-2000 or wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.