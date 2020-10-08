Wellsboro, Pa. -- Jean LaCroce of Middlebury Center plans to run her Heart Dog Delectables stand at the Wellsboro Growers Market this Thursday and every week until October 29 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church on 130 Main Street. LaCroce has operated a stand at four of the markets so far.

The growers market runs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., weather permitting - if it rains steadily and heavily, the market will be canceled.

"I have had three heart dogs in my life, all Golden Retrievers. My first was Dakota, Then Cheyenne and now Hawken. For the past four years, since I first brought Hawken home, I have been making dog treats for him. I had made some for Cheyenne but nothing like I am doing now," explained LaCroce.

She added: "I was thinking about opening an ice cream for dogs business but things didn't work out. That's when I began considering making dog treats and selling them at the Wellsboro Growers Market. I found out that in order to do that I had to be licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. To meet the state's licensing requirements, all of my dog treat recipes were sent to a lab, tested, and approved."

LaCroce only uses natural ingredients, including honey, oats, peanut butter, powdered milk, powdered eggs, and rice. She makes a special, dog-friendly icing to decorate and create designs on her dog treats and also offers some treats with no icing.

At this Thursday's market she will be offering treats decorated with cat and dog faces, hearts, bones, dog paw prints, and stick dog and cat figures. "They're really cute," said LaCroce.

The market stand will offer special dog treat shapes to celebrate Halloween and other holidays. For extra-special occasions, LaCroce offers treats containing carob powder, which is a dog-safe alternative to chocolate. "Hawken loves them. He's my taste tester," LaCroce explained with a laugh.

People who visit the Heart Dog Delectables booth can also special-order dog treats in custom shapes and flavors. For example, LaCroce recently fulfilled a special order for 30 unicorn-shaped treats for a Kutztown restaurant, matching their unicorn logo.

LaCroce bakes the dog treats each Sunday and decorates them on Mondays and Tuesdays. After the icing dries, she packages them on Wednesdays and Thursdays. All of the icing decorating is done by hand.

According to LaCroce, the dog treats can be stored in a refrigerator for over a month. She will soon be experimenting with using a dehydrator on the treats to increase their shelf life.

Other vendors at the market include New View Farm, Aunt Lulu's Embroidery, Yorkshire Meadows, Udder Merry Mac Farm, Keeney Farm, Bakery 303, Shortsville Green Growers, Growin’ Native, Between Two Rivers Maple Products, Scentillating Creations, Staggering Unicorn Winery, Hillstone Farms, and Pinafore Run Farm.

Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others when possible.

Vendors who want to participate are asked to call Thomas Putnam at (570) 439-2000 or email him at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.