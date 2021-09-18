Wellsboro, Pa. -- Wellsboro devotees have until Sunday, Nov. 7 to put a vote in for their favorite main street--an iconic, often photographed, Norman Rockwell-like scene.

Wellsboro has been nominated in the 'Independent We Stand 2021 America's Main Streets' contest. The grand prize is $25,000 in cash for downtown revitalization and “buying local” activities. Voting for the top 25 quarterfinalists began Monday afternoon, Sept. 13 and will end at 11:59:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

"Independent We Stand decided to hold the contest this year and I nominated Wellsboro. On Monday, I found out Wellsboro's nomination had been approved," said Kevin Coolidge, owner of From My Shelf Books & Gifts, an independent bookstore in Wellsboro.

According to contest rules, any individual who was at least 18 years old as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 can cast an online vote for Wellsboro once every 24 hours now through Nov. 7 from their IP address by visiting www.mainstreetcontest.com, clicking on the Wellsboro Main Street photograph and then on "Vote."

Or, people can vote once a day by going to the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or the From My Shelf Books Facebook page.

"During the inaugural contest in 2016, Wellsboro was named one of the top 10 semifinalists but did not win," said Coolidge, a member of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce. Coolidge nominated Wellsboro for the 2016 contest as well as the 2017 and 2019 contests and now this year's.

"I am voting for Wellsboro to win $25,000 to invest in our downtown. People can help Wellsboro by voting online every day," he said.

If Wellsboro is named one of the top 25 vote getters, people will be invited to help the town become one of the 10 semifinalists by voting daily online in the second round being held from Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11:59:59 p.m.

The grand prize winner will be selected from the top 10 and told of the win on Monday, Dec. 13 and announced to the public on Monday, Dec. 20.

The grand prize is a $25,000 check; a $1,000 certificate for STIHL equipment; Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree; PPG $500 shopping spree; $500 Nationwide Marketing Group shopping spree; tmbr $500 shopping spree; public relations and social media recognition; and a special plaque awarded to the winner to proudly display.

Initiated in 2016 by Independent We Stand, the national small business movement, the goal of this contest is to promote the importance and strong economic benefits of Main Streets and the small businesses that help them thrive and how communities can educate their neighbors about the many benefits of "buying local."