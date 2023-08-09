Wellsboro, Pa. — Wellsboro Comic Con will kick off this Saturday at 10 a.m.

The annual celebration hosted by the Pop Culture Shoppe in Wellsboro will be an action-packed weekend of events, food, and fun for attendees of all ages.

The two-day event, scheduled for Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., is expected to draw enthusiasts from across the region and beyond. From comic book lovers to movie buffs, the Wellsboro Comic Con offers a diverse range of activities that are sure to entertain.

Some highlights of the event include the appearance of Batman himself along with over 100 artists, writers, actors, editors, and producers. A free autograph session with the artists awaits lucky ticket holders.

Comic Con will also hold the Larry Doyle film festival, Virtual Reality Dragon Quest add-ons and a scavenger hunt.

Cosplay enthusiasts will also have the chance to showcase their creativity in the cosplay contests, with prizes up for grabs. Attendees can also take advantage of discounts on merchandise.

Tickets for the Wellsboro Comic Con can be purchased online or directly at the Pop Culture Shoppe.

