Wellsboro, Pa. — The Wellsboro Area Class of 2023 celebrated 12 years of hard work with a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the athletic stadium.

Prinicpal Jeremy Byrd welcomed students, families, and friends to the event before Superintendent Alanna Huck and teacher Sharon Mohr addressed the audience. 

Salutatorian Hayne Webster was the first student speaker, followed by Valedictorian Peyton McClure.

For a snapshot of the night, scroll through our photo gallery below! Photos by Wendy Snyder.

