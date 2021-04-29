Williamsport, Pa. – The Office of the State Inspector General recently filed a felony false statements charge against a Williamsport woman suspected of failing to report wages.

Arresting officer Maria Lesh alleges that Kayla Lopez, 23, made false statements to the Lycoming County Assistance Office, 400 Little League Blvd., between July 1, 2020, to Feb. 25, 2021.

"The [caseworker] will testify that she specifically went over the entire application with Lopez and stressed the importance of accurately reporting all household changes, including wages received," Lesh wrote.

The inspector general's office claims Lopez received $2,071.50 in cash assistance while also receiving wages from Family Care Home Health, LLC, which she allegedly failed to report.