Bloomsburg, Pa. — A South Carolina woman stopped along the interstate was driving a stolen car and suffering from paranoia, police say.

Troopers were called to the westbound lane of Interstate 80 near Buckhorn on June 20 around 2 p.m. to do a welfare check. Inside the Toyota sedan, 42-year-old Nygel Rogers, 42, appeared to be suffering from "extreme paranoia," according to Trooper Bernard Popson. 

A check on the vehicle showed it was stolen out of Columbia, SC, which is where Rogers lives, Popson said. She was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation.

