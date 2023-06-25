Bloomsburg, Pa. — A South Carolina woman stopped along the interstate was driving a stolen car and suffering from paranoia, police say.
Troopers were called to the westbound lane of Interstate 80 near Buckhorn on June 20 around 2 p.m. to do a welfare check. Inside the Toyota sedan, 42-year-old Nygel Rogers, 42, appeared to be suffering from "extreme paranoia," according to Trooper Bernard Popson.
A check on the vehicle showed it was stolen out of Columbia, SC, which is where Rogers lives, Popson said. She was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation.
