Sunbury, Pa. - Weis Markets continues its journey to reduce the company's environmental impact, achieving its stated goal of a 20 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, according to its most recent sustainability report.

Progress includes new partnerships to divert food waste from landfills, innovations to reduce truck fleet fuel consumption, and focus on conserving resources and reducing waste in Weis stores.

The report also highlights the company's service to the communities it serves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including an expansion of its donation program to over $3 million with approximately 2.3 million pounds of food donated to those most impacted by the pandemic.

The company also continued its Weis By Nature and Low, Low Price programs, which help customers save money.

“Against the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, our associates continued to make incredible progress to operate efficiently by reducing waste and conserving energy in our stores, while also providing the necessary support to our communities when they needed it the most,” said Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “We are making continued progress toward our sustainability goals, and we will continue to invest in our program to reduce our overall environmental impact.”

Key Weis Markets sustainability achievements in 2020 include:

Diverting 9.355 tons of food waste from landfills following the EPA’s Food Recover Hierarchy, an increase of 35 percent over 2019. This includes:

Donating more than 1,146 tons of food to food banks, an increase of nearly 30 percent since 2019



Repurposing 1,360 tons of food waste to rationed cattle feed, more than double the previous year



Recycling more than 3,575 tons of meat trimmings, fats, oils and grease, which is 1,000 tons more than 2019



Composting 1,212 tons of food waste, a reduction due to the increased diversion to feed animals, which is a preferred use.



Reducing carbon emissions by 27.4 percent compared to 2008, surpassing the 20 percent reduction goal.

Making progress in the Weis recycling program, which includes recycling: 1,335 tons of plastics, 4.3 percent more than 2019 358 tons of scrap metal, 133 percent more than 2019 31,815 paper and cardboard, 11 percent more than 2019 939 tons of plastic bags, 4.6 percent more than 2019



Earning the EPA's GreenChill program recognition for outstanding refrigerant management in 11 stores

Reducing overall energy usage per square foot by four percent in stores, including: A 21 million kilowatt-hour reduction Adding energy-efficient LED lighting to 50 stores

