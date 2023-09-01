Sunbury, Pa. — Weis Markets Inc. has announced a recall of Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream sold in 48-oz tubs because the product may contain undeclared egg. People with allergies or sensitivities to egg are at risk of serious or life-threatening adverse reactions if they consume the product.

The recall was initiated after the discovery that the ice cream was unintentionally processed with equipment that also handled an egg product, meaning that trace amounts of egg may have contaminated the ice cream.

The ice cream was distributed to all Weis Markets stores.

The product is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01194. All sell by dates are included in the recall as a precaution.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

Customers who have purchased this product may return the product to the store it was purchased for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

