Sunbury, Pa. - Weis Markets has announced that this year's Paws for Pets campaign has raised $391,999 for over 120 local animal shelters and rescue organizations within its service area.

The four-week program spanned the month of May, in which customers donated at both self- and full-service checkouts by rounding up purchases or donating one to five dollars.

All proceeds were donated to pet shelters and rescue organizations selected at the local level.

“We’ve worked with many of these local rescue organizations for more than a decade and know the good work they do,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing.

“The generosity of our customers helps them during a time of peak demand. Since 2009, our associates have helped raise more than $2.5 million dollars in donations for pet shelters and rescue organizations near our stores. We are grateful for their continued support," Bonacci continued.

Weis Markets’ Roosevelt Road store in Bloomsburg was the company leader, raising $6,380 for the Animal Resource Center in neighboring Millville.

Its Tannersville store raised $5,838 for the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County. The company’s stores in Northeast Pa., the Poconos and Northern New Jersey raised $49,350.