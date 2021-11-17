Sunbury -- On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Weis Markets announced that its stores have begun a two-week customer donation program in support of local food banks in the markets it serves as part of the company’s Fight Hunger program.

The program runs through Monday, November 29. At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers to help support families in need in their communities.

“We are looking to finish strong in 2021 by supporting the regional food banks in the communities we serve. We will also supplement our customers’ generosity with company donations,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Our food bank partners have done a tremendous job addressing food insecurity during a time of considerable disruption. We remain committed to helping them.”

Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign works with regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including: The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania; The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Harrisburg and Williamsport); Helping Harvest (Reading); The Maryland Food Bank; The Commission on Economic Opportunity/The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton); Greater Berks Food Bank (Reading); Philabundance (Montgomery and Bucks counties); Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)/Broome County Council of Churches (Broome County, N.Y.); Food Bank of the Southern Tier (Elmira, N.Y.); Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (Virginia); Food Bank of Delaware; and Mountaineer Food Bank (West Virginia).