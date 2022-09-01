RETAIL THEFT

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 52-year-old Lock Haven man was arrested on theft charges after his employer alleged he had been leaving his place of employment with items he did not pay for, according to Pennsylvania State Police of Lamar.

The Weis Markets employee was found to have taken nearly 220 items valued at $1,839. in groceries from the Millbrook Plaza store in Bald Eagle Township between June 19 and August 17.

Items taken were largely food and drinks, ranging from full boxes of Frito Lays chips and Pringles valued at more than $20 each, to bags of noodles for $2. The employee was also accused of taking non-food items like cold medicine, laundry detergent, and hygiene products.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.