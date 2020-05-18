Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. has issued a recall of Wegmans semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils, sold in 18.5 oz/524 g packaging due to an undeclared milk allergen on the label. People who have allergies or sensitivities to milk are at risk for serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product.

The retail packaging is a plastic tub with a tamper-evident seal and a printed label. The UPC for affected products is 77890-49787, with Best By dates of 12/18/20 and 12/28/20.

Customers may return the product to the Wegmans service desk for a full refund.