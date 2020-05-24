An 85-year-old woman lost her life on Saturday around 1:40 p.m. when her vehicle crashed on East Village Drive in Nesbit, Susquehanna Twp., Lycoming County.

Delores Shoemaker of Williamsport was driving a 2017 Ford Escape westbound on East Village Drive when police say she may have suffered a medical emergency. Her car left the roadway, struck four mailboxes, scraped a utility pole, and then struck ground wires coming from a second utility pole before colliding head on with a tree.

Shoemaker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The incident is under investigation.