State College, Pa. — A storm sweeping from the west is expected to coat the region with mixed precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The advisory from NWS is as follows:
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 259 AM EST Mon Feb 27 2023 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Columbia- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, and Berwick ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 3 inches for most areas, and 3 to 6 inches on the higher ground to the north and east of Williamsport. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest precipitation rates are expected during the first half of the night when a several hours of moderate to heavy snow is possible. The precipitation type will change a few times through the night, especially in the valleys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.