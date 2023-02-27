winter weather advisory NWS 2020

State College, Pa. — A storm sweeping from the west is expected to coat the region with mixed precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The advisory from NWS is as follows:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
259 AM EST Mon Feb 27 2023

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Columbia-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Bloomsburg, and Berwick

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
  accumulations of 2 to 3 inches for most areas, and 3 to 6
  inches on the higher ground to the north and east of
  Williamsport. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming
  and Columbia Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest precipitation rates are
  expected during the first half of the night when a several hours
  of moderate to heavy snow is possible. The precipitation type
  will change a few times through the night, especially in the
  valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.

