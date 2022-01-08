URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 322 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 322 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, changing to freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Winter Weather Advisory
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
