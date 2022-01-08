winter weather advisory NWS 2020 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
322 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville
322 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation, changing to freezing rain. Total
  snow and sleet accumulation of up to one inch and ice
  accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

