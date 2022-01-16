WINTER WEATHER 2020.jpg 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
830 PM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

Southern Centre-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of State College, Laporte, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville
830 PM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
  inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until noon EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

