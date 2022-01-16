Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Snow will be ending this evening giving way to some light rain late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow will be ending this evening giving way to some light rain late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.