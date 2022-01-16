URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 830 PM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 Southern Centre-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of State College, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 830 PM EST Sun Jan 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Winter weather advisory
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
#PASuperload22: The 400 mile trek runs today through next Friday
-
Continued decline: Sneaker stores, nail salon leaving Lycoming Mall
-
Man accused of statutory sexual assault released on unsecured bail
-
Two men in custody after discovery of 597 grams of marijuana
-
Golden Strip gets a sweet new business
-
Pine Creek PD offering cash reward for assistance locating woman
-
Man charged after juvenile comes forward about unwanted advances
-
Woman thrown to the ground, kicked in head outside local bar
-
More questions after autopsy concludes inmate died of drug overdose
-
Tractor trailer driver of Nebraska killed in Interstate 80 crash