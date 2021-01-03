winter weather advisory NWS 2020 
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
1124 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick,
and Pottsville
1124 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total accumulations of 1 to 4
  inches, with the greatest amounts over the high terrain along
  and just north of I-80.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. The heaviest snow will
  likely fall between late afternoon and early evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.