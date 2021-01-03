WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 1124 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 1124 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with the greatest amounts over the high terrain along and just north of I-80. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. The heaviest snow will likely fall between late afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Winter Weather Advisory
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Former Lycoming County Prison guard charged with 17 felonies
-
5 area restaurants among the many ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders
-
Lycoming County Coroner seeking family of deceased
-
Williamsport parents charged with endangering the welfare of children
-
Susquehanna River among world's most ancient rivers
-
Montoursville PD: Linden woman strangled female next to I-180 on-ramp
-
Charges pending for man who allegedly shot and killed cat on Christmas Day: PSP Montoursville
-
Woman charges more than $30,000 on accounts set up in man’s name: Lycoming Co. Detectives
-
37 license checks: Williamsport office of the Bureau of Liquor Enforcement Control
-
Williamsport man charged with felony allegedly tried to bite trooper
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.