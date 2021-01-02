WINTER WEATHER 2020.jpg 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
316 PM EST Sat Jan 2 2021

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain and snow is expected Sunday
  morning, followed by a transition to accumulating snow in the
  afternoon. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. Total snow
  accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.

