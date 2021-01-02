URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 316 PM EST Sat Jan 2 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 316 PM EST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain and snow is expected Sunday morning, followed by a transition to accumulating snow in the afternoon. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory
NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
