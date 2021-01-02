URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 316 PM EST Sat Jan 2 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 316 PM EST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain and snow is expected Sunday morning, followed by a transition to accumulating snow in the afternoon. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.