URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 411 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022 Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Lancaster- Including the cities of Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, and Lancaster 411 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet and snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. The most snow will be closer to Interstate 80, while the lowest sleet and snow amounts are expected along and south of the PA Turnpike. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. Travel disruptions are expected to be significant overnight, and into mid-morning Friday north of Interstate 81. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An initial burst of snow will turn to mainly sleet. Several hours of sleet will be followed by several hours of freezing rain. This combination will create a thick layer of ice. Temperatures will gradually warm to just above freezing in most places before sunrise south of Interstate 81 and later Friday morning north of Interstate 81. Gusty winds on Friday, mainly after the precipitation ends, could lead to power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
