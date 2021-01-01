Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to light rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to light rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.