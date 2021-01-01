WINTER WEATHER 2020.jpg 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
236 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Cumberland-Adams-
Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,
Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union,
Lewistown, Mifflintown, Bedford, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey,
Pottsville, Carlisle, and Gettysburg
236 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain, possibly beginning as a brief period of
  snow or sleet. Total ice accumulations ranging from a light
  glaze in the valleys, to around a quarter of an inch on the
  ridgetops.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Precipitation will spread northeast across the region
  during the afternoon, reaching Altoona and Johnstown by noon and
  reaching areas north of Williamsport by late afternoon.
  Freezing rain should transition to plain rain in most spots by
  late this evening.

* IMPACTS...Untreated roads and sidewalks could be very slippery.
  Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible over
  the higher terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.