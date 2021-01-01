URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 236 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Cumberland-Adams- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Bedford, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Carlisle, and Gettysburg 236 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain, possibly beginning as a brief period of snow or sleet. Total ice accumulations ranging from a light glaze in the valleys, to around a quarter of an inch on the ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Precipitation will spread northeast across the region during the afternoon, reaching Altoona and Johnstown by noon and reaching areas north of Williamsport by late afternoon. Freezing rain should transition to plain rain in most spots by late this evening. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads and sidewalks could be very slippery. Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible over the higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
