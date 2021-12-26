State College, Pa. – The National Weather Service out of State College has issued a winter weather advisory for Monday, Dec. 27 for most of north central Pennsylvania.

Centre County has a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Southern Lycoming, Clinton, Potter, Union, Snyder, Montour, and Northumberland counties have a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. This includes the cities of Coudersport, Renovo, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, and Shamokin.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern Lycoming, Tioga, Sullivan, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties in effect 11 a.m. Monday until 12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. This includes the cities of Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville.

Mixed precipitation is expected with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch. Total snow and sleet accumulations expected to be less than one inch. The highest ice accumulations will be on the hill tops.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.



