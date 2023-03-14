winter weather advisory NWS 2020

State College Pa. — An advisory from the National Weather Service in State College remains in effect until 6 p.m. for Bradford, Columbia, Tioga, and Sullivan Counties.

The Winter Storm Warning that was in place has been canceled for Bradford and eastern counties, downgraded to an advisory.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES
National Weather Service State College PA
356 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023
Columbia & Tioga-
Including the cities of Bloomsburg and Berwick; Mansfield and Wellsboro
356 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
  Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Columbia County.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be elevation dependent with
  maximum amounts in the northern and southern portions of the
  county.
--
Bradford-Wyoming-Luzerne-
Including the cities of Sayre, Towanda, Tunkhannock, Hazleton,
and Wilkes-Barre
414 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
  Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Bradford, Wyoming and Luzerne counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall amounts will be in
  areas of higher terrain.
--

Sullivan-
Including the city of Laporte
356 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
  Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Sullivan County.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized maximum snowfall totals of over
  6 inches are possible in the higher terrain in the eastern
  portion of the county.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.