URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
307 PM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport,
Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Light freezing drizzle with patchy light snow and
  sleet. Ice accumulations of a light glaze, and snow and sleet
  accumulations of less than an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bridges and elevated road surfaces will
  be most likely to have ice accretions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.

