URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 307 PM EST Sat Feb 13 2021 Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick 307 PM EST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle with patchy light snow and sleet. Ice accumulations of a light glaze, and snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bridges and elevated road surfaces will be most likely to have ice accretions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.
Winter weather advisory calls for icy conditions
- NCPA Staff
NCPA Staff
