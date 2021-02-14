URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 420 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021 Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming- Including the cities of Trout Run, Laporte, and Williamsport 420 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze possible. * WHERE...Northern Lycoming, Sullivan and Southern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 AM EST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Sunday morning, Monday evening, and Tuesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
Winter storm watch will be in effect until Tuesday afternoon
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news.
