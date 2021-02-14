winter weather advicory revised 2019 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
420 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021

Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-
Including the cities of Trout Run, Laporte, and Williamsport
420 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle.
  Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter
  Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and
  sleet accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of
  a glaze possible.

* WHERE...Northern Lycoming, Sullivan and Southern Lycoming
  Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 AM EST this
  morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday morning
  through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the Sunday morning, Monday evening, and
  Tuesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest
travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

