URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 324 PM EST Sat Jan 30 2021 Southern Centre-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of State College, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 324 PM EST Sat Jan 30 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 AM Sunday to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the area from west to east Sunday morning, reaching the far eastern areas early Sunday afternoon. The snow will continue through Monday into early Tuesday morning. The snow could be especially heavy across the southeastern portion of central Pennsylvania on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.