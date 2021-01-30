WINTER WEATHER 2020.jpg 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
324 PM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

Southern Centre-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of State College, Laporte, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
  12 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Sunday to 5 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the area from west to
  east Sunday morning, reaching the far eastern areas early Sunday
  afternoon. The snow will continue through Monday into early
  Tuesday morning. The snow could be especially heavy across the
  southeastern portion of central Pennsylvania on Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

