URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 231 PM EST Sun Jan 31 2021 Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 231 PM EST Sun Jan 31 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Winter Storm Warning
