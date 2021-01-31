2021-01-02 Winter Storm Williamsport

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
231 PM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport,
Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, and Pottsville
231 PM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
  hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

