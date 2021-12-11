Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.