URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
337 AM EST Sat Dec 11 2021

Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Renovo, Philipsburg, State College,
Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown,
Bedford, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro,
Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg,
Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick,
Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle,
Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...The strongest winds are expected between 6 PM and 11 PM.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects including holiday
decorations.

For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

