|Event:
|Special Weather Statement
|Alert:
...A GUSTY SHOWER WILL IMPACT HUNTINGDON...CENTRE...WEST CENTRAL SNYDER...SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET...CENTRAL UNION...TIOGA...EASTERN CLINTON...BEDFORD...MIFFLIN...CENTRAL FULTON...NORTHWESTERN JUNIATA...LYCOMING...BLAIR AND NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES THROUGH 130 PM EST... At 1255 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from 11 miles southwest of Corning to 14 miles northwest of Lock Haven to near Altoona to near Bittinger. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Altoona, State College, Williamsport, Lock Haven, Lewistown, Huntingdon, Bellefonte, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Bedford, Breezewood, Park Forest Village, Carroll, Woodward, Boalsburg and Morris. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
|Instructions:
|If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
|Target Area:
Wind advisory in effect
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Afternoon Update
What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits
Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Jobs
Get the latest Job listings in your email! Sign up today!
Morning Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
NCPA Community Events
Get a weekly list of events happening in North Central Pa.!
NCPA Giveaways
Sign Up to be eligible for our weekly Giveaways!