NWS advisory
Event:Special Weather Statement
Alert:
...A GUSTY SHOWER WILL IMPACT HUNTINGDON...CENTRE...WEST CENTRAL 
SNYDER...SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET...CENTRAL UNION...TIOGA...EASTERN 
CLINTON...BEDFORD...MIFFLIN...CENTRAL FULTON...NORTHWESTERN 
JUNIATA...LYCOMING...BLAIR AND NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES THROUGH 
130 PM EST... 
 
At 1255 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers 
extending from 11 miles southwest of Corning to 14 miles northwest 
of Lock Haven to near Altoona to near Bittinger. Movement was east 
at 50 mph. 
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. 
SOURCE...Radar indicated. 
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around 
unsecured objects. 
Locations impacted include... 
 
Altoona, State College, Williamsport, Lock Haven, Lewistown, 
Huntingdon, Bellefonte, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Montoursville, Jersey 
Shore, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Bedford, Breezewood, Park Forest 
Village, Carroll, Woodward, Boalsburg and Morris. 
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN 
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Instructions:If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Target Area:
Bedford
Blair
Fulton
Huntingdon
Juniata
Mifflin
Northern Centre
Northern Clinton
Northern Lycoming
Snyder
Somerset
Southern Centre
Southern Clinton
Southern Lycoming
Sullivan
Tioga
Union

