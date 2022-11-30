Wind Advisory - 2020 
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
128 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022

PAZ024-025-033-034-037-041-042-301830-
/O.NEW.KCTP.WI.Y.0009.221130T1300Z-221130T2300Z/
Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Including the cities of Johnstown, Altoona, Somerset, Bedford,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte
128 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph turning to the west with gusts
  up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Bedford, Tioga, Northern
  Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will be on the
  ridge tops and in the gaps of the ridges. The most likely time
  for the highest gusts will be when a cold front passes through
  in the late morning and very early afternoon, and for a few
  hours after.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

