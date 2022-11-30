URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 128 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022 PAZ024-025-033-034-037-041-042-301830- /O.NEW.KCTP.WI.Y.0009.221130T1300Z-221130T2300Z/ Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Johnstown, Altoona, Somerset, Bedford, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 128 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph turning to the west with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Bedford, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will be on the ridge tops and in the gaps of the ridges. The most likely time for the highest gusts will be when a cold front passes through in the late morning and very early afternoon, and for a few hours after. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
Wind advisory in effect morning through evening
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
