Williamsport, Pa. – When water deep in the earth's crust freezes and expands, nearby ground and rock can crack, causing a "frost quake."

Frost quakes, known for their rather loud booming sounds, are naturally-occurring seismic events caused by cold weather conditions.

"For a frost quake to occur, there must be sufficient water present, and this water must be located deep within the ground," said AccuWeather Staff.

A quick freeze, such as when temperatures rapidly drop within a day or two, also make frost quakes occur. Unlike other seismic events, vibrations caused by frost quakes are not felt above ground.

The good news is that frost quakes do not cause damage, AccuWeather said.

"Since frost quakes do not cause damage, and since it is virtually impossible to predict when and where they will occur, it takes more luck than skill to experience them," AccuWeather said.

There are no known reliable means to forecast frost quakes.