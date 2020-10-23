Summer and winter will continue to clash from the Midwest to the northeastern United States as a storm triggering snow and thunderstorms over the central part of the nation heads eastward into the weekend.

Thunderstorms often erupt due to warm, moist air and strong sunshine during the summer months, but similar stormy weather conditions in the autumn generally need a bigger boost in the atmosphere to develop.

As snow is expected to fall across areas of the northern Great Lakes through Thursday night, a warm, moist air mass will take shape from Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago. The associated cold front with this increasingly potent storm will create enough fuel to produce thunderstorms and the risk of severe weather, not only in parts of the Midwest into Thursday night but also in parts of the Northeast on Friday.

Warm air in place will be forced to surge upward and over the top of the advancing cooler air associated with the front, which will lead to towering clouds and thunderstorms that could generate strong wind gusts in addition to sudden downpours.

"On Friday, as this front meets the warmth in place across the eastern Great Lakes, severe thunderstorms may develop along the front. Residents from eastern Michigan through southern Ontario, northern Ohio, southern Ontario and western New York state will have to be on lookout for these nasty thunderstorms Friday afternoon and early evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 60 mph is forecast in southern Ontario, and forecasters say winds this high could be measured both within and outside of thunderstorms in the area. Winds this strong could cause power outages, knock over trees and lead to minor property damage.

Residents will want to be sure to secure any outdoor furniture or decorations ahead of these potent storms on Friday.

As the front passes to the east, a blast of cold air will be ushered into the Great Lakes region, with high temperatures in Detroit falling from 73 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday to 50 degrees on Saturday. Many eastern Great Lakes locations can expect temperatures to be 20-30 degrees lower on Saturday compared to Friday.

"While the wind and severe thunderstorm threat will wane by the time the front reaches the East Coast, a similar drop in temperature from Saturday to Sunday is expected for residents along and near the I-95 corridor from around D.C. to Boston," Sodja explained.

Most of the East Coast has been enjoying September-like conditions over the past few days, but temperatures will begin to return to normal for this time of year as the front pushes across the region. High temperatures in Washington, D.C., will fall from an unseasonably warm 76 degrees on Saturday to a near-normal 58 degrees on Sunday. Similar crashes in temperature will be felt all along the northern extent of the I-95 corridor, including cities such as Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Meanwhile, winter will continue to gain a foothold over the Central states as yet more snow is predicted to pile up over the northern tier and the coldest blast of the season so far is projected to shatter low temperature records this weekend.

For people not in a hurry for winter weather in the East, the brutally cold air plunging into areas farther west is not predicted to move in anytime soon. It may take until nearly the end of the month before somewhat colder air settles into the East.