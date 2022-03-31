Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 807 PM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 PAZ041-042-046-010030- Southern Lycoming PA-Sullivan PA-Northern Lycoming PA- 807 PM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL LYCOMING AND WESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT... At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jersey Shore, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include... Williamsport, Jersey Shore, Kettle Creek Gorge, Cogan Station, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Loyalsockville, Garden View, Salladasburg, Eagles Mere and Hillsgrove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && LAT...LON 4117 7725 4127 7726 4154 7667 4137 7656 TIME...MOT...LOC 0006Z 240DEG 33KT 4124 7721 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather service says thunderstorms will pass through area tonight
Brett Crossley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More from this section
MOST POPULAR
-
National Peacock Day: Will the Saint Peter's Peacocks continue their Cinderella March Madness run?
-
All lanes closed on I-81 near Minersville due to multi-vehicle crash
-
South Williamsport man charged with 30 counts of child pornography
-
The Blue Collar Bookseller review: Lawn Boy
-
Store manager charged with felony theft for failing to deposit more than $3,000
-
Police called to home after unwanted guest makes early morning appearance
-
Allegedly intoxicated woman charged for head-on crash in Muncy Creek Township
-
Man charged for leading police on high-speed chase up to 110 mph through two counties
-
Gun discovered at Milton business after threat, employee arrested
-
Williamsport man claims he was ‘bullied’ into taking plea deal in homicide case
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Afternoon Update
Would you like to receive our daily afternoon update newsletter? Sign up today!
Daily Obits
Get all the regions in your email each day! Sign Up today!
Jobs
Get the latest Job listings in your email! Sign up today!
Morning Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Sign up today!