Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
807 PM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

PAZ041-042-046-010030-
Southern Lycoming PA-Sullivan PA-Northern Lycoming PA-
807 PM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL LYCOMING AND WESTERN
SULLIVAN COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT...

At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Jersey Shore, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
         unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation
         possible.

Locations impacted include...
Williamsport, Jersey Shore, Kettle Creek Gorge, Cogan Station,
Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Loyalsockville, Garden View, Salladasburg,
Eagles Mere and Hillsgrove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&

LAT...LON 4117 7725 4127 7726 4154 7667 4137 7656
TIME...MOT...LOC 0006Z 240DEG 33KT 4124 7721

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

