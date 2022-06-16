Tornado Watch 2020 
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 376
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
245 PM EDT THU JUN 16 2022

TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PAC001-009-013-015-021-023-025-027-033-035-037-041-043-047-055-
057-061-067-069-071-075-079-081-083-087-089-093-097-099-103-105-
107-109-111-113-115-117-119-123-127-131-133-170300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0376.220616T1845Z-220617T0300Z/

PA
.    PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS                BEDFORD             BLAIR
BRADFORD             CAMBRIA             CAMERON
CARBON               CENTRE              CLEARFIELD
CLINTON              COLUMBIA            CUMBERLAND
DAUPHIN              ELK                 FRANKLIN
FULTON               HUNTINGDON          JUNIATA
LACKAWANNA           LANCASTER           LEBANON
LUZERNE              LYCOMING            MCKEAN
MIFFLIN              MONROE              MONTOUR
NORTHUMBERLAND       PERRY               PIKE
POTTER               SCHUYLKILL          SNYDER
SOMERSET             SULLIVAN            SUSQUEHANNA
TIOGA                UNION               WARREN
WAYNE                WYOMING             YORK

