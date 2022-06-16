TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 376 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 245 PM EDT THU JUN 16 2022 TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PAC001-009-013-015-021-023-025-027-033-035-037-041-043-047-055- 057-061-067-069-071-075-079-081-083-087-089-093-097-099-103-105- 107-109-111-113-115-117-119-123-127-131-133-170300- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0376.220616T1845Z-220617T0300Z/ PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
Tornado watch issued for northcentral PA
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
