TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 251
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1135 AM EDT FRI MAY 20 2022

TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PAC001-009-011-013-017-025-027-029-037-041-043-045-055-057-061-
067-069-071-075-077-079-087-089-091-093-095-097-099-101-103-107-
109-119-133-202300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0251.220520T1535Z-220520T2300Z/

PA
.    PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS                BEDFORD             BERKS
BLAIR                BUCKS               CARBON
CENTRE               CHESTER             COLUMBIA
CUMBERLAND           DAUPHIN             DELAWARE
FRANKLIN             FULTON              HUNTINGDON
JUNIATA              LACKAWANNA          LANCASTER
LEBANON              LEHIGH              LUZERNE
MIFFLIN              MONROE              MONTGOMERY
MONTOUR              NORTHAMPTON         NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY                PHILADELPHIA        PIKE
SCHUYLKILL           SNYDER              UNION
YORK

