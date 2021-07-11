A tornado warning was issued for Lycoming County. It will remain in effect until 8:15 p.m.
Here is a look at other weather warning in the area:
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
538 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021
Northern Lycoming-Southern Lycoming-
538 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 372 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...Tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Flash Flood Watch.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Flash Flood Watch.
Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Monday
afternoon and evening.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 372
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STATE COLLEGE PA
731 PM EDT SUN JUL 11 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 372 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
ADAMS BEDFORD CENTRE
CLINTON CUMBERLAND FRANKLIN
FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA
LYCOMING MIFFLIN PERRY
SNYDER UNION YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEDFORD, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG,
GETTYSBURG, HUNTINGDON, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN,
MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, RENOVO,
SELINSGROVE, STATE COLLEGE, WAYNESBORO, WILLIAMSPORT, AND YORK.
Flash Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
442 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Columbia-
Including the cities of Wellsboro, Laporte, Trout Run, Williamsport,
Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Berwick
442 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Columbia, Northern Lycoming, Southern
Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga.
* Through Monday morning.
* Heavy rain from training thunderstorms is expected this evening
through early Monday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely
with the potential for 3 inches in some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
