A tornado warning was issued for Lycoming County. It will remain in effect until 8:15 p.m.



Here is a look at other weather warning in the area:



Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 538 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 Northern Lycoming-Southern Lycoming- 538 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 372 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Flash Flood Watch. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Flash Flood Watch. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Monday afternoon and evening. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 372 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STATE COLLEGE PA 731 PM EDT SUN JUL 11 2021 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 372 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA ADAMS BEDFORD CENTRE CLINTON CUMBERLAND FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LYCOMING MIFFLIN PERRY SNYDER UNION YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEDFORD, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, GETTYSBURG, HUNTINGDON, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, RENOVO, SELINSGROVE, STATE COLLEGE, WAYNESBORO, WILLIAMSPORT, AND YORK.

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 442 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Columbia- Including the cities of Wellsboro, Laporte, Trout Run, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Berwick 442 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Northern Lycoming, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga. * Through Monday morning. * Heavy rain from training thunderstorms is expected this evening through early Monday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the potential for 3 inches in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.