2021-07-11 Tornado warning 
A tornado warning was issued for Lycoming County. It will remain in effect until 8:15 p.m.

Here is a look at other weather warning in the area: 

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
538 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

Northern Lycoming-Southern Lycoming-
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 372 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.

   Flash Flood Watch.
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.

   Flash Flood Watch.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Monday
afternoon and evening.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 372
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STATE COLLEGE PA
731 PM EDT SUN JUL 11 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 372 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

ADAMS                 BEDFORD               CENTRE
CLINTON               CUMBERLAND            FRANKLIN
FULTON                HUNTINGDON            JUNIATA
LYCOMING              MIFFLIN               PERRY
SNYDER                UNION                 YORK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEDFORD, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG,
GETTYSBURG, HUNTINGDON, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN,
MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, RENOVO,
SELINSGROVE, STATE COLLEGE, WAYNESBORO, WILLIAMSPORT, AND YORK.

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
442 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021

Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Columbia-
Including the cities of Wellsboro, Laporte, Trout Run, Williamsport,
Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Berwick
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
  the following areas, Columbia, Northern Lycoming, Southern
  Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga.

* Through Monday morning.

* Heavy rain from training thunderstorms is expected this evening
  through early Monday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely
  with the potential for 3 inches in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

