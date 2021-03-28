Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Clouds will linger overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Clouds will linger overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.