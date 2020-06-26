Meteorologists are monitoring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of the Northeast on Saturday. However, there will be several factors that will play a role in determining just how strong and widespread the storms become.

Following a fairly seasonable day with low humidity levels on Friday, conditions will turn unsettled by Friday night.

As warmer and more humid air arrives, an area of showers and thunderstorms is likely to move into the region. It appears most likely that southern New York and northern Pennsylvania will have the highest risk for these storms to bring impacts. While the storms on Friday night and early Saturday morning are not expected to be severe, there will be a risk of heavy rain.

The evolution of the threat for severe weather on Saturday afternoon will be dependent on exactly how far the rain and storms from Friday night advance and how quickly they move away on Saturday morning.

"Saturday's severe weather risk will largely hinge on where a complex of rain and thunderstorms sweeps through the Great Lakes and interior Northeast during Friday night," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

"Should this complex of storms dive farther southeast and leave lingering clouds in its wake during Saturday morning, the area at risk for severe thunderstorms later in the day would likely set up farther to the south and east than currently forecast," Duff continued.

If the above scenario comes to fruition, then some of the major cities along the I-95 corridor, as well as some of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England beaches would be included in the risk zone.

"Thunderstorms should erupt along the I-95 corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C., during Saturday afternoon," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

"There is the potential for those to bring strong, potentially damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, some hail and a flooding downpour through early Saturday night," Babinski noted.

While there is some question as to the severity of the storms, a storm does not need to contain damaging wind gusts, hail or flooding to be dangerous.

"Regardless of the severity of the thunderstorms on Saturday, residents are reminded that any thunderstorm can produce potentially deadly lightning strikes, so making sure you seek proper shelter is very important," Duff emphasized.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to linger into Sunday, but the threat of severe weather will be lower.